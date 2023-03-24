A college campus and two schools have been closed following a serious police incident in Wolverhampton.A blue tent can be seen within a cordon on Paget Road, with the street sealed off since the early hours of this morning (Friday 24 March).Police tape has also blocked the road off between Tettenhall Road and Clark Road, meaning the City of Wolverhampton College campus to close to both staff and students.St Jude's CofE Primary Academy was also shut, according to a message on its website, while parents were informed of Wolverhampton Girls High School's closure at 8.30am.

West Midlands Police has yet to reveal details of the incident, which was believed to have happened at around midnight. Credit: BPM Media

A spokesperson for the college said: "Unfortunately Paget Road campus will be closed today. Students unable to attend lessons at Paget Road campus, please check your VLE area and Teams for update on work to complete from your tutors."A message on the primary school's website said: "Unfortunately due to a serious police incident, St Jude’s will remain closed today. Online Learning will be available to all pupils from 10am."Lessons for high school students will also be done online, according to a parent.West Midlands Police has yet to reveal details of the incident, which was believed to have happened at around midnight.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has also been approached for comment.