'Priceless' Shakespearean artefacts displayed together for first time

A "priceless" set of Shakespearean artefacts have gone on display at the same exhibition for the first time.

Marking the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare’s First Folio, his Ashburnham First Folio is the centrepiece of the display at Shakespeare’s New Place in Stratford-upon-Avon.

It sits alongside a seal ring, engraved with the initials ‘W.S’ it's long been thought to have been worn by the man himself.

Also, a 17th-century notebook written by one of his earliest and most devoted fans is available to see publicly for the first time.

Ashburnham First Folio

Published in 1623, it includes 18 of Shakespeare’s plays, that without it would have been lost to time, including Macbeth, The Tempest and Twelfth Night.

Considered one of the most important books in western literature, the story of the First Folio begins at New Place, the location of the new exhibition and Shakespeare’s family home from 1597 until his death in 1616.

It is the presumed location where he wrote his will and some of the plays.

Professor Charlotte Scott, Director of Knowledge and Engagement for The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust said: "Producing the book was a labour of love and we have his friends and fellow actors to thank for publishing it seven years after Shakespeare died.

"It was one of the most important and enduring artistic legacies of all time and this is something we are excited to explore in our upcoming exhibition.”

Seal ring

Found in a field close to Holy Trinity Church in Stratford the ring dates from Shakespeare’s time.

It is engraved with bears the initials ‘W.S’ and has long been thought to have been worn by the man himself.

Charlotte added: “We know that Shakespeare bequeathed money in his will to the men who would go on to publish ‘Mr. William Shakespeare's comedies, histories, & tragedies’, John Heminges and Henry Condell, to buy mourning rings.

"This could be seen as a personal promise that they would publish his plays in one great volume.”

The collections team inspects a Memento Mori Ring in prep for the opening of the new First Folio exhibition at Shakespeare's New Place Credit: Shakespeare Birthplace Trust / San Allard

17th-century notebook

Written by one of his earliest and most devoted fans, the notebook will go on display publicly for the first time.

Filled with quotations and notes on the plays contained within the Folio it is thought this is the first example of an individual studying Shakespeare’s work in detail and highlighting the Trust’s guiding principles that Shakespeare is for everyone.

Charlotte said: “The publishing of the First Folio has allowed every generation to explore and re-interpret Shakespeare’s works.

"The inscription on the title page itself makes reference to 'To the Great Variety of Readers' a nod that this book was intended to be accessible to a wide audience and that Shakespeare’s work should be available for everyone to enjoy, not a privileged few.”

A small 17th-century notebook written by possibly the first 'Shakespeare Geek' goes on display Credit: Shakespeare Birthplace Trust / Sam Allard

400 Years of Shakespeare’s First Folio is on display from on Saturday 25 March at Shakespeare’s New Place in Stratford-upon-Avon.

