Three men arrested after man's body found at house in Leicester

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead at a house in Leicester.

The body was discovered by officers at the address in Harrow Road in Westcotes house at around 4pm on Friday (March 24).

The victim, a man, has not been formally identified.

A 33-year-old man was arrested at the scene by police on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.

Two others, a 45-year-old man and a 21-year-old male, were arrested late last night on suspicion of murder. They are also in custody.

In a statement, officers confirmed they will be in the area for the next few days.Detective Chief Inspector Mark Sinski from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “We are at the scene and will be over the coming days, carrying out house-to-house enquiries and trawling CCTV to piece together the movements of the victim and the suspects.

“We are still in the very early stages in the investigation, working to identify what’s happened and when, and who’s responsible. If anyone has any information about anyone acting suspiciously in the area of Harrow Road in the last few days, please, contact us with information.”

Officers are now calling on the public’s help and urged anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage, while a post-mortem examination on the victim takes place.

DCI Sinski said: “Have you been in the area of Harrow Road in the days before Friday, March 24? Were you using your phone and have any phone footage that might help us? Anything, no matter how small you think it is, it may be helpful to this investigation. Please, we urge you to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call Leicestershire Police on 101, quoting incident number 271 of March 25. Alternatively, report information on the force’s website.