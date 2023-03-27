Three men have been jailed after attacking a father in his own garden, in a completely unprovoked attack.

Carl Dyche, who was 51 years old, was attacked at his home in Kington in Herefordshire on 2 December 2021.

On the night of the attack, the men climbed over the back gate into Mr Dyche's garden where they attacked him with repeated blows.

The attack was so harrowing Mr Dyche’s wife and son attempted to intervene.

Mr Dyche died three days later in hospital, as a result of his injuries.

John Lock (l), Luke Bellis and Ajay Price (r) Credit: West Mercia Police

John Lock, Luke Bellis and Ajay Price were all sentenced at Worcester Crown Court on 24 March 2023, after being found guilty of Mr Dyche's murder in February 2023.

John Lock who's 35 and from Greenfields in Kington, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 17 years.

Luke Bellis who's 30 years old and from High Street in Kington, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 17 and a half years.

Ajay Price who's 21 and from Canon Pyon in Herefordshire, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 15 years.

Detective Inspector Chris Percival, who led the police investigation into Carl’s murder, said: "This was a deeply upsetting investigation for the family as Carl was senselessly beaten in a brutal and unmotivated attack in front of his wife and young stepson.

"Bravely and with the upmost dignity, both Carl’s wife and stepson provided evidence which helped reach the guilty verdicts.

"While invaluable, it was an incredibly difficult task for a grieving family, especially those who witnessed this harrowing event in person.

"Understandably this has been an incredibly difficult time for Carl’s family and close friends and I would like to again offer my sincere condolences to them.

"While today’s sentencing will not bring Carl back, I hope it does at least allow his family to finally begin the grieving process."

