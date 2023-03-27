A 70-year-old man suffered "unimaginable pain" after he was set alight in Birmingham in an attack that has 'torn' his family apart, his son has reportedly said.

Mohammed Rayaz was set on fire as he walked home from Dudley Road Mosque in the Edgbaston area of Birmingham at about 7pm on Monday.

Mr Rayaz was retired and planned to spend his life "praying and spending time with his grandchildren" - but his attacker "took that away from him and caused him lots of unimaginable pain," his son said in a statement on behalf of their family, Sky News reported on Sunday night.

The son reportedly added how the family is "in a state of shock" and are struggling to come to terms with "why someone would do this."

CCTV footage of the attack in Edgbaston shows a fire ball after the man is doused in a liquid and set on fire. Credit: DOAM/BPM Media

A 28-year-old man has appeared in court charged with attempting to murder Mr Rayaz, and another elderly man in London who was also set alight after leaving a mosque.

Mohammed Abbkr, of Gillott Road, Edgbaston appeared at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday where he spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth.

Abbkr gave no indication of plea to either charge and was remanded in custody.

His case will be heard at Birmingham Crown Court on April 20.

The victim suffered facial burns when his jacket was set alight near Shenstone Road in Edgbaston Credit: BPM Media

West Midlands Police said he is alleged to have sprayed a substance at the two men and set it alight in separate incidents in Ealing, west London, on February 27 and in Birmingham on Monday.

Abbkr was arrested in Dudley Road on Tuesday on suspicion of the attempted murder of Mr Rayaz, who as of Thursday remained in hospital with severe injuries.

He was later arrested on suspicion of the same offence in relation to 82-year-old Hashi Odowa, who suffered severe burns to his face and arms near an Islamic centre in Ealing.

Mr Rayaz's son said his "thoughts are also with the victim and family of the Ealing attack", Sky News reported.

"I hope no one has to go through what our family is going through, as it has torn our family apart," he added.

Officers are continuing to appeal for CCTV, doorbell footage or other video that could help the investigation.