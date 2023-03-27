Images have been released of a revamped Leicester Train Station, with plans underway to give the historic site a multi-million pound overhaul.

The redevelopment plans and images have been released by Leicester City Council, which is leading the project in partnership with East Midlands Railway (EMR) and Network Rail.

The City Council says the project aims to:

revitalise and restore the landmark building

improve facilities for passengers

create a more accessible and attractive gateway into the city

The plans are being backed by £17.6 million from the Government’s Levelling Up Fund, which aims to invest in infrastructure that improves everyday life across the UK.

Plans to revamp Leicester's rail station Credit: Leicester City Council

The project includes improvements to:

the ticket hall

redeveloped porte-cochere

a relocated entrance on Station Street

and a new public square

What else do the plans propose ?

- The area outside the entrance would be remodelled with a ramp and steps leading up to the main entrance to the main concourse and ticket hall.

- The ticket hall will be re-configured and opened up to provide more space for passengers.

- New skylights installed in place of the existing suspended ceiling, to enhance the sense of space and let more natural light in.

- Station Street would be closed to traffic and replaced with a new pedestrianised open space, with trees and landscaping, linking directly to the Granby Street super crossing and into the city centre.

- Taxis to be relocated from inside the existing covered main entrance hall – or porte-cochere – to a new purpose-built looped taxi rank area off Fox Street, near to the new entrance.

- The porte-cochere could be revamped as a new plaza for cafes, bars or retail.

The Council says they want the Grade II-listed station building to retain its original façade, and any work will carefully restore it back to its Victorian glory.

Redevelopment plans for Leicester Train Station Credit: Leicester City Council

Will Rogers, Managing Director for East Midlands Railway said:

“We’re excited to work alongside Leicester City Council and Network Rail to significantly improve the facilities for our customers.

“The investment will see the iconic Leicester railway station restored back to its Victorian glory.

"The development will transform Leicester railway station, as the gateway to the city, by encouraging integration with the surrounding community and offering an improved customer experience to all station visitors.”

People are being asked to give their views on the plans Credit: Leicester City Council

Gavin Crook, Principal Programme Sponsor for Network Rail’s East Midlands route, said:

“This exciting project will transform Leicester station entrance, bringing better facilities and creating a fitting gateway to the city.

“We’ll continue to work closely with Leicester City Council and East Midlands Railway to deliver these ambitious, major improvements for passengers.

”It is estimated that Leicester railway station is currently used by around five million passengers each year. This is forecast to increase by around 60 per cent over the next 20 years".

People are being asked to give their views on the plans by the 10th April at this website.