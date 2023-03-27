A man has been charged with the murder of 53-year-old Tala Tala.

Daryoush Kholghnik, 33, from Leicester, has also been charged with the kidnap of Mr Tala and with two counts of blackmail against two other people.

He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates Court on Tuesday (28 March).

Mr Tala was found dead in a house in Harrow Road on Friday 24 March.

A 37-year-old man, of Leicester, has also been arrested on suspicion of Mr Tala’s murder. He currently remains in police custody.

A 45-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on police bail and a 21-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation.