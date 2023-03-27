A man who was found dead inside a house in Leicester has been named by police.

Tala Tala, 53, was found seriously injured inside the property on Harrow Road in Westcotes, just after 4.00pm on Friday 24 March.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man, 33, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and continues to be questioned by police.

A 45-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday (24 March), has now been released on police bail.

A 21-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of murder and he has since been released under investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Sinski from Leicestershire Police, said: “We have a dedicated team carrying out full enquiries as we continue to establish the full circumstances of this incident . This includes officers carrying out house-to-house enquiries at the scene as well as checking CCTV and carrying out forensic enquiries.

“Officers also continue to provide full support to the family of Mr Tala as our investigation continues.

“We continue to appeal to anyone who has any information, and who has not yet spoken to police, to make contact. Have you seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area of Harrow Road in the days leading up to Friday 24 March. Did you notice anything unusual which caused you concern?

“We also continue to ask people to contact us with any CCTV footage, dashcam footage or doorbell video footage from the area. Or have you been in the area of Harrow Road in the days before Friday 24 March using your phone? Do you have any phone footage that might help us?

“Anything, no matter how small you think it is, may be helpful to this investigation. Please, we urge you to get in touch.

“We understand this incident and the police presence will cause some concern in the community. Please speak to our officers at the scene and please be reassured that we remain fully committed to this investigation and to fully establishing what has happened.”