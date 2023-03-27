Police have released images of four women they want to speak to, after a trolley containing around a thousand pounds' of toys was stolen from a supermarket in Nottinghamshire.

Officers were called to the Tesco store on Gateford Road in Worksop, after reports that the trolley of toys had been taken.

Tesco logo Credit: PA

They say a number of suspects entered the store before each placing the toys in a trolley, before all leaving without paying.

It happened around 5pm on the 25th November 2022.

Police want to speak to these four women Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

Investigator Claire Celino, of Nottinghamshire Police, said:

“We urgently want to speak to these four women as our investigation continues into this theft. If you know who they are, please get in touch with police.

"The theft took place in a busy supermarket and I would also like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any other information which could help with our inquiries.

”Anyone with information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 532 of 25 November 2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111".