Two people have been arrested after they distracted an elderly woman and took items from her bag at a supermarket in Sutton Coldfield.

It happened just after 10 o'clock yesterday morning in Walmley.

The women in her late 80's had her bag on her trolley after withdrawing cash.

The suspected offenders left in a vehicle, with West Midlands Police using automated number plate recognition to locate them.

They were caught on Statford Road yesterday afternoon.

There were five people in the car including a child.

A man aged 24, and a woman aged 25, were arrested on suspicion of robbery and remain in custody for questioning.

The elderly woman was cared for by supermarket staff, and was since taken home.