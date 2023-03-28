Emergency services have been dealing with an incident in Birmingham City Centre this evening.

A spillage of an unknown substance caused a mass evacuation at the Lord Chancellor's office on Bull Street.

They were called to a report of a noxious smell just after four o'clock this afternoon.

Around 20 firefighters are currently at the scene and a number of roads in the area have been closed to traffic.

Credit: BPM MEDIA

West Midlands Police have said in a statement: "We are currently at the Lord Chancellor's office, Bull Street, Birmingham assisting our fire service colleagues.

"We were called to Bull Street at around 4.35pm after the building was evacuated.

"There is a cordon in place while West Midlands Fire Service colleagues investigate the spillage of an unknown substance."

West Midlands Fire Service confirmed Bull Street is closed.

In a statement, the fire service said: "At 16:07 on 28 March, crews were mobilised to an incident on Bull Street in Birmingham. We're there with colleagues from West Midlands Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service."Due to the incident, which is ongoing, Bull Street is currently closed. The incident has also affected the West Midlands Metro tram services, which cannot pass through Bull Street from either direction.

More to follow...