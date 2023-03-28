Play Brightcove video

ITV News Central reporter Phil Brewster has been to Bakewell

Businesses in the Derbyshire town of Bakewell are frustrated over proposals to close the local visitor centre.

It's one of four centres across the county - including in Edale, Castleton and Upper Derwent - under threat of closure from the Peak District National Park Authority.

The Authority say it's faced a real terms funding cut in recent years, and is looking at ways of reducing costs, but campaigners say it'll damage tourism and local businesses.

In an interview with ITV News Central, local shop owner Simon Stewart says closing the centre could deter people from visiting the town.

"It is a big tourist area, if you have a lot of visitors come in, how can you have them come in when they can't find any information?"

Meanwhile Tim Jones, who runs a jewellery shop, says the centre has driven a lot of trade into his business.

He said: "We used to put leaflets in the tourist information, and it was amazing how many people used to come in after picking them up there.

"Second most visited national park in the world after Mount Fuji in Japan, so not to have a tourist information office would jus be crazy, wouldn't it?"

The move has angered locals who say it makes no sense, and it will rip the heart out of the town.

Judith Twigg said: "All of the attractions that there are are all advertised in the information centre, and the first thing people do when they come to Bakewell is go to the information centre to find out about the area."

Recently, the National Park was one of ten across the UK granted extra money by the government.

For the Peak District that amounts to £440,000, but the fear is that's not enough.

A final decision on whether to close the four visitor centres is due to take place in July.

A petition opposing the move has now gathered almost a thousand signatures.