Police have released CCTV images following a sexual assault in Nottingham.

The incident happened at Nottingham Railway Station just after midday on Sunday, March 13.

The victim was walking across the over bridge near the tram station when a man approached her and asked for help buying a ticket to Liverpool Airport using a translation app.

The man then sexually assaulted her before leaving the station and boarding a tram towards Hucknall.

British Transport Police believe that the man in the images could have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact them.