Britain's three-time Olympic champion, Adam Peaty, has withdrawn from next month's British Swimming Championships, due to mental health.

The 28-year-old from Uttoxeter, in Staffordshire, used to train and race for City of Derby of Swimming Club and now trains in Loughborough.

In a tweet he said: "Everyone wants to sit in your seat, until they sit in your seat...very few people understand what winning and success does to an individual's mental health. They don't understand the pressure these individuals put on themselves, to win over and over again.

"As some people may know, I've struggled with my mental health over the last few years, and I think it's important to be honest about it.

"I'm tired, I'm not myself and I'm not enjoying the sport as I have done for the last decade.

"Whilst I am continuing to train, I have decided to withdraw from the British Swimming Championships next month.

"This is with the sole purpose of delivering the best performance possible in Paris at the 2024 Olympic Games.

"I am hugely grateful for all the support I am receiving."

The British Championships are due to take place at Ponds Forge in Sheffield from 4th-9th April.