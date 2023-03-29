Plans to provide quicker and simpler security at Birmingham Airport are being discussed today.

It comes after photos and videos showing lengthy queues last summer, stretching from security to outside of the airport terminal.

At the time, the airport said the queues had been caused by a shortage of staff and a surge in passenger numbers.

Play Brightcove video

Further stress was put on the airport after thousands of people booked to fly at the same times during the day, prompting the decision to run security queues outside. A spokesperson said the lines were "long but managed and moving".

It insisted that 99.6% of passengers did manage to catch their flights but also promised a recruitment drive, with the aim of increasing numbers of key roles, including security officers.