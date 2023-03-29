A Derby man has appeared in court over an allegation he kept a dead body in his freezer for almost two years.

Damion Johnson is also alleged to have used John Wainwright's bank card to withdraw cash and pay for goods.

Mr Wainwright, 71, died in September 2018 but, it's understood according to the prosecution case, that his body was not discovered in the freezer until August 2020.

Mr Wainwright's cause of death is as yet unknown. Johnson is also charged with transferring the alleged victim's money into his account.

The offences are alleged to have taken place when Johnson and Mr Wainwright lived at a flat in Cleveland Tower, Holywell Head, in Birmingham city centre.

Johnson, now of Sun Street, was not asked to enter any pleas to the four charges he faces.

Dressed in a black coat, light-coloured trousers, and trainers and carrying a green bag, he was supported by a family member when he appeared on bail at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court this week.

The charges are:

Preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body between September 1, 2018 and August 22, 2020.

Fraud in that he used Mr Wainwright's bank card on repeated occasions to pay for goods.

Fraud in that he used Mr Wainwright's bank card to withdraw money from ATM machines.

Fraud in that he transferred money from Mr Wainwright's bank accounting to his own.\

Johnson will appear at Derby Crown Court, where he is expected to enter his pleas, next month.