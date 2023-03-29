Solihull MP Julian Knight has been cleared by police of a serious sexual assault allegation, but will not have the Conservative whip restored.

Mr Knight was suspended from the Tory Party over the case and called the claims “false and malicious”.

A spokeswoman for Chief Whip Simon Hart said: “Following further complaints made to the Whips’ Office, we will not be restoring the Whip to Julian Knight.

“These complaints, if appropriate, will be referred to the relevant police force, or appropriate bodies.”

He now says he is facing a “witch hunt” after the Tory Chief Whip rejected his demand for a return to the parliamentary party.

Scotland Yard received an allegation of serious sexual assault on October 28 last year, and on December 7 a further referral relating to the incident was made and an investigation was launched.

In a statement, senior Tory MP Julian Knight said: “The fact is that there was never anything for the police to investigate. This was a single, false and malicious allegation initially brought to them by third parties, each of whom had their own clear motives for doing so.

Julian Knight MP.

“In publicly naming me in connection with the allegation, the Conservative Whips Office acted disgracefully and in breach of natural justice by removing my anonymity. Their actions meant my name was dragged through the mud and my good reputation immeasurably damaged.

“The conduct of one person in the Whips Office, and the language used towards me, was particularly egregious.

“Had the police taken the simple step at outset of interviewing me under caution, they would have seen that the allegation was false and scandalous. Instead, they waited four months, without ever talking to me, before deciding there was nothing for them to investigate.

“I have been left effectively to prove my innocence through my public statements and letters to the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police and the Chief Whip. That cannot be right.

“It is now my intention to use every legal route available to pursue those inside and outside Parliament involved in having this allegation brought against me.

“Meanwhile I look forward to the immediate return of the Conservative Whip so that I can again represent my constituents on behalf of the Party, as a member of which, they elected me.”

In a statement, The Metropolitan Police said: "On 28 October 2022, police received allegations of serious sexual assault against un-named victims reported to have taken place on unknown dates at undisclosed locations."

"On 7 December 2022, a further referral relating to the incident[s] was made and an investigation was launched."

"Police are no longer proceeding with an investigation."