A Derbyshire stalker bombarded his ex-partner with calls, text and voice mails professing his love, from the day he was released from jail for assaulting her.

Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court heard how Keith Graham used other people's phones to try and talk to the victim, knowing she would not recognise the numbers.In a statement, the woman says she is scared to return to her own home and when she does, constantly looks at her camera doorbell to see if the 42-year-old defendant is outside her address.

Jailing him for 30 weeks, magistrate Brian Mole, chair of the bench, said: "For us this is extremely nasty and extremely worrying for this lady that you keep harassing her.

"You had just been released from prison and the first thing you did was breach the order.

"I am going to tell you again, you can't contact this lady because if you do you will end up back here again.

"This is just a blatant disregard for court orders and only custody will suffice."Lynn Bickley, prosecuting, said Graham was handed a restraining order at the same court on February 14, this year, as part of his punishment for assault and harassment of the same woman, with whom he had previously been in a three-year relationship with.

She said that, under its terms, he was was not allowed to contact the victim or go to the street where she lived in Alfreton.The prosecutor said on March 12, after being released from jail half-way through a 12-week sentence for the same offence, Graham started to bombard her with calls.Miss Bickley said: "He began to contact her every single day. He does not have an address or a phone number and was using random people's phones to contact her."On March 12 she received a call from a number she did not recognise and it was the defendant telling her he loved her and that he wants to sort things out and she told him he should not be contacting her.

"On March 19, she had 24 missed calls from a number. She did not answer any of them.

"On March 20, there were four missed calls, 14 missed calls on March 21 and more on March 22.

"On March 23, she had two calls from an unknown female who told her she was with the defendant and that he had told her to ring."Also on March 23 there were 10 missed calls from another number and a text message (from the defendant)."Miss Bickley said over the next few days there were more missed calls, voice mail messages and text messages Graham sent the victim.

She said he then called the police himself saying he was "staying behind Tesco" and that he was suicidal.

He was the arrested and answered "no comment" to the questions he was asked.

In a victim impact statement, read to the court, the woman said: "I am scared to return to my own home due to constant fear he wll turn up at my address.

"I constantly look at my Ring doorbell to see if he's outside."I can't even block him (on my phone) because he uses different numbers to call me."

Graham, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to stalking and breaching a restraining order.

As well as the jail term, Mr Mole ordered the defendant to pay a £154 victim surcharge.

Denney Lau, mitigating, said: "This is a man acting out of desperation rather than anything else. There were certainly no threats."He is a 42-year-old working individual who recently has started to struggle. He lost his job, lost his house, lost his relationship and had nowhere to go."