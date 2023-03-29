Evidence in the search for a missing 17-year-old in Warwickshire suggests he got into difficulty while swimming in a quarry and never left the water, police have said.

Toby Burwell from Rugby vanished in February and since then specialist search officers, police divers, sonar and underwater drones have been used during the search operation of Newbold Quarry.

In a statement provided with the agreement of Toby Burwell’s parents, Warwickshire Police said despite extensive searches, officers found no evidence the teenager “ever left the water, and there has been no positive sighting since”.

Detective Inspector Gareth Unett, who has led the investigation since Toby vanished in February, said: “People across the borough and beyond have been saddened and worried since Toby disappeared from his home in Rugby, where he lives with his parents, Tim and Alan.

“Though Toby remains missing, I would now, with Tim and Alan’s agreement, like to provide a more detailed update on the police investigation."

Warwickshire Police have said they are 'taking no chances at all' as divers search Newbold Quarry Park Credit: BPM Media

“At present, the evidence we have gathered strongly supports the conclusion that Toby went to Newbold Quarry alone for a swim and that, tragically, he got into difficulty and remains in the water. Toby is known to have previously gone swimming there at night.

“As part of our investigation we have maintained an open mind, speaking with Toby’s friends, reviewing local CCTV and responding to potential sightings, considering all alternative explanations.”

Warwickshire Police say the investigation is continuing, but expert-led underwater searches have been hampered by poor visibility.

“We are still at the quarry each day, and plan to be for the foreseeable future, where we will continue to deploy a variety of assets in our efforts to locate Toby,” Mr Unett said.