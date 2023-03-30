A meat factory in Derbyshire has gone into administration and laid off all of its staff, following allegations that it had been mislabelling food.

Around 120 people were employed at Loscoe Chilled Foods near Heanor.

It's alleged that the company labelled meat from South America and Europe, as British.

Three people were arrested on March 22 during a visit by police and officers from the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

Customers cancelled orders for cooked meats after the company's British Retail Consortium food safety accreditation was withdrawn.

The lack of orders meant the company has ran out of money to continue factory operations.

In a letter sent to staff, it confirmed that the firm has failed and all staff at the site were made redundant as of 24 March 2023.

The letter, sent by personnel manager Ian Brookes, reads: "I wanted to provide you with an update following my recent announcement that staff would be temporarily laid off as a result of customers withdrawing orders, following the suspension of our BRC certificate."While the business had hoped to find a buyer so that it could keep operating, this has not proven to be possible as of yet. Therefore, it is with regret that I must inform you that Loscoe Chilled Foods Limited is entering into administration. This means that the business is closing and that, with effect from Friday, March 24, 2023, all roles within the business will be made redundant."I appreciate that this is not the news that you wanted or needed to hear. On a personal level, I wanted to tell you how very sorry I am and to thank you all for your dedication and service to the business."That has certainly not been unappreciated, and it has been a pleasure to work with you all over the years. I wish you and your families all the very best for the future."

The FSA has been investigating how UK supermarket chain Booths may have been supplied with mislabelled, pre-packed sliced meat in 2021. Credit: BPM Media

There is no suggestion that any of the company's meat products were unsafe to consume.The National Food Crime Unit (NFCU), part of the FSA, has been investigating how UK supermarket chain Booths may have been supplied with mislabelled, pre-packed sliced meat in 2021.

Trading standards officers from Derbyshire County Council and Environmental Health teams joined police on an unannounced visit to Loscoe Chilled Foods' factory on Wednesday, March 22, as part of this investigation into the matter.Darren Davies, head of the National Food Crime Unit, said: “The Food Standard Agency’s NFCU, working with Derbyshire Constabulary, Derbyshire County Council Trading Standards and Environmental Health teams, made an unannounced visit to a premises linked to a live criminal investigation into alleged food fraud."Three people were arrested and have now been released under investigation. The investigation involves meat allegedly misrepresented as being British. We take food fraud very seriously and are acting urgently to protect the consumer."