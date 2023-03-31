Man appears in court over alleged attack on two elderly Mosque visitors

A man accused of setting light to two elderly men in the street after they left mosques in Birmingham and London is facing a trial in October.

Mohammed Abbkr, 28, is charged with attempted murder relating to two attacks, the first in Ealing, west London, on February 27th and the second in Birmingham on March 20th.

West Midlands Police say that Abbkr is alleged to have sprayed a substance on the men and set it alight.

Mohammed Rayaz, 70, suffered severe injuries after he was set on fire as he walked home from Dudley Road Mosque in the Edgbaston area of Birmingham at about 7pm on March 20th.

Mohammed Rayaz suffered burns to his face. Credit: Handout

Abbkr was arrested in the Dudley Road area the following day on suspicion of the attempted murder of Mr Rayaz.

He was later arrested on suspicion of the earlier attack on 82-year-old Hashi Odowa, who suffered severe burns to his face and arms near an Islamic centre in Ealing.

On Friday, Abbkr, who is originally from Sudan, appeared at the Old Bailey in London before Mr Justice Jeremy Baker.

Assisted by an Arabic interpreter, the defendant confirmed his identity by video link from Belmarsh prison.

Mr Justice Baker set a provisional trial at Birmingham Crown Court from October 9th.

Abbkr, of Gillott Road, Edgbaston, Birmingham, was further remanded into custody.