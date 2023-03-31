As Nottingham Castle prepares to re-open in June, the historic site is recruiting for more than 40 jobs.

The Nottingham Castle Trust, which operated the site on behalf of the council, announced it was going into liquidation towards the end of November, meaning the castle and its grounds closed with immediate effect.

Just 18 months earlier, it had reopened following a multi-million pound renovation that took three years to complete.

Nottingham City Council's executive board met earlier this month, where plans to fully reopen in June were agreed.

The authority will take over running the castle at a cost of up to £2.1m over three years, which could add £12m to £14m annually to the local economy.

The city council also confirmed there would be a Coronation Day Picnic and Celebration Concert event taking place in the grounds of Nottingham Castle over the weekend of May 6 and 7 marking the King’s Coronation.

Now 41 jobs have been advertised as part of the City Council's operation of the castle, including site manager, operations manager, visitor assistants and roles in catering and retail.

Nottingham City Council’s Director for Sport & Culture, Hugh White, said: “We’re really pleased about the reopening of Nottingham Castle and that as part of this great news, we can announce a number of fantastic job opportunities.

“This is a great chance to be involved in the next exciting part of this landmark site’s 1,000-year history. There are great new features on site since the redevelopment, including the new Robin Hood Adventures and Rebellion Galleries and Hoods Hideout Adventure Playground, and we’re developing a programme of events to attract local people and visitors from far and wide.

“We are looking for people with passion and enthusiasm for Nottingham and its rich history, and an ability to convey that to our customers. We would welcome applications from anyone who has worked previously at the Castle.”

The castle will operate as part of the council’s Museums & Galleries service, which runs Wollaton Hall and Newstead Abbey and has run the site previously.