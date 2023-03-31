A man has been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter, after the death of a man in a swimming pool earlier this month in Leicester.

Police were called shortly after 1.00pm on Thursday 16 March by the East Midlands Ambulance Service to the leisure centre in Cossington Street.

A 23-year-old man had taken ill in the swimming pool and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A corporate manslaughter enquiry is ongoing.

Two warrants were carried out at two addresses in the city yesterday (Thursday 30 March) and a 25-year-old man from Leicester was arrested in connection with the inquiry.

He has now been released on bail while enquiries continue.

A second man, 25 from Leicester, was also voluntarily interviewed.

A 40-year-old man from Leicester, was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter in connection with the incident. He has since been released on police bail.

Leicestershire Police say that all of those arrested and interviewed as part of the investigation so far are not connected to the leisure centre.

Detective Chief Inspector Nicole Main said: “Our investigation is continuing to establish the full circumstances of the man’s death and we continue to provide full support to his family as our enquiries remain ongoing.”