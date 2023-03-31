A masked gunman who killed a drug addict when he shot him at point-blank range over a 'mere £175 debt' has been convicted of murder.

Ravi Talware shot John Jones in his bedroom after saying words to the effect of "you think you can mug me off?".

On Thursday Jurors at Wolverhampton Crown Court unanimously convicted him of murder.

His co-defendants Kevin Waldron, 41, and Scott Garrington, 51, were also unanimously convicted of murdering John Jones - who was known as 'Gummy' to loved ones. Three youths - who cannot be named for legal reasons - also stood trial over the Stourbridge murder.

They were acquitted of murder but convicted of the lesser charge of manslaughter. Jurors found all three boys guilty of attacking John Jones' younger brother - who was stabbed four times during the ambush but survived his injuries.

They were unanimously convicted of wounding with intent. All six defendants also denied attempted murder, which was eventually dropped by the prosecution.

During the trial, prosecutor Mark Heywood KC said the attack was carried out to settle an outstanding drugs debt.

A blue tent was erected at the scene. Credit: BPM

The attack on John Jones, who was a user of class A drugs including crack cocaine and heroin, took place at his home in Caslon Crescent, Norton. He was at the three-bedroom semi-detached property with his dad David, younger brother Sebastian and a family friend Justin.

Moments before the shooting, Justin saw a man donning a balaclava and armed with a gun walking up the stairs. The gunman was heard saying words to the effect of "you think you can mug me off?".

John Jones reportedly held his hands up and said "it's not like that" before Talware shot him. The victim was found slumped in his bedroom by his dad.

Sebastian Jones was in the living room, which he was using as a bedroom, when 'masked figures' approached him. He suffered four stab wounds to his shoulder and back, with a 4mm injury to his back which punctured his lung.

The 26-year-old called out to his brother but John Jones was 'already dead', the court was told. He then shouted out a window for someone to dial 999.