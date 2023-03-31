West Midlands police say they have arrested two teenage boys after a man was assaulted whilst walking home from a Mosque in Birmingham on Wednesday night.

In a tweet, the police said the boys, both aged 16, had been taken into custody for questioning.

The man in question, aged 73, was left injured after the alleged attack as he walked home from a mosque in Birmingham.

It occurred as he was walking along York Road in Kings Heath at around 11.00pm, close to Kings Heath mosque.

The man fell as a result of the attack, hitting his head on a display board, and was taken to hospital with cuts to his face and a broken hand.

It follows an attack in Edgbaston last week, where Mohammed Rayaz, 70, was set on fire as he walked home from Dudley Road mosque.

Mohammed Abbkr, 28, has been charged with attempting to murder Mr Rayaz, and another elderly man in London who was also set alight after leaving a mosque.

Yesterday West Midlands Police said the motive for the attack in Kings Heath "isn't clear at this stage, but there is nothing to suggest any connection at all to the recent attack on a man who was walking home from a mosque in Edgbaston."