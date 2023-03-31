A drug dealer rammed his van into three of his ex-girlfriends' homes and deliberately hit a car being driven by one of them during a cocaine-fuelled rampage.Daniel Preston was under the influence when he rammed a car being driven by the mother of his child who he had just told he wanted to work to 'work things out with'. As she fled the scene in terror, he also struck the front wall outside her house.

Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court heard Preston then drove to the addresses of two other exes in Spode Street, Stoke, and then Wakefield Road, Oakhill, and rammed into their houses too.Prosecutor Nick Tatlow said Preston had been in a relationship with the mother of his child for five years and he asked her to his house to 'make things better between them' on August 9, 2022.

Mr Tatlow added: "She told him she wanted to leave. He said he couldn't find his keys to open the door, but he helped her out through a window."He was talking nonsense. He told her he'd taken cocaine. As she sat in her car she saw him walk towards her - she shouted at him to go away. He went to his car and drove off. She drove away and saw him turn left. He rammed her car. She was petrified."She sounded her horn. He pushed into other cars and the front wall of her house. He drove away. The police were called at 11.17pm. Three other cars had been damaged."The court heard that between about 3am and 3.30am in the early hours of August 10, 2022 he went to another ex's house in Stoke. "The defendant drove to Wakefield Road, Penkhull, [where another ex partner lived] and rammed his vehicle into the front of her house. She saw him driving away. She called the police. He was obviously drunk. He was arrested."

Preston, of Victoria Street, Stone, pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to supply. He also admitted driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, and criminal damage for the other offences.