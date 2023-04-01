West Midlands Fire and Rescue service are dealing with a chemical incident at a retail park in Oldbury, in Birmingham.

Ten people were evacuated from SWIM inside the JD Gyms building, after the mixing of chemicals released a small gas cloud.

Chemicals were being mixed as the normal day to day procedure at the swimming pool.

Two people are being treated by ambulance crews at the scene, after complaining about breathing difficulties.

The fire service will remain at the scene, until the building is correctly ventilated.

West Midlands Fire service were called at 8:55am this morning, and arrive in a minute and a half.

A specialist team and crews from Oldbury and Haden Cross are in attendance.