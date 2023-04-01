Two 16-year-old boys, who were arrested after a man was assaulted while walking home from a mosque in Birmingham on Wednesday night, have been released on bail.

The victim, aged 73, was left injured after the attack as he walked home from Kings Heath mosque.

It occurred as he was walking along York Road at around 11.00pm, police said.

The man fell as a result of the attack, hitting his head on a display board, and was taken to hospital with cuts to his face and a broken hand.

He has now been discharged from hospital to continue recovering.

In a statement, West Midlands Police said: "Two 16-year-old boys have been bailed with conditions while our enquiries into the attack on a man in York Road, Kings Heath, continue.

"A 73-year-old man has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery.His family have already asked for the public to be calm while we carry out our investigation.

"We're grateful for the support we've received from the community, and we're linking in with faith leaders and mosques to reassure the community."

On Thursday (30th March) West Midlands Police said the motive for the attack in Kings Heath "isn't clear at this stage, but there is nothing to suggest any connection at all to the recent attack on a man who was walking home from a mosque in Edgbaston."