West Midlands Police are appealing for information after a car crash in Solihull led to a pregnant woman loosing her baby.

The collision happened between a BMW and a Toyota on Cooks Lane last year.

The force has issued an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the collision, who they believe may have been the driver of the BMW.

An 18-year-old man from the BMW was arrested on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle but has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Detective Constable Rachael Johnson, from Force CID, said: "This has had a lasting impact on the family who were left devastated that day at the loss of their unborn baby.

"We have carried out CCTV enquiries and spoken to witnesses and our investigation continues.

"I would appeal directly to the suspect to do the right thing and get in touch with us. Anyone who has any information on his whereabouts or about the incident please get in touch."