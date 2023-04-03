Leicester City's search for a new manager might be a short one thanks, in part, to Aston Villa.The Foxes, now in the Premier League relegation zone, are looking for a new boss after sacking Brendan Rodgers on Sunday.

Just hours later, Chelsea sacked their head coach Graham Potter after losing to Villa and themselves falling into the bottom half of the table.Despite failing to inspire at Stamford Bridge, Leicester's admiration for Potter's work at Swansea and Brighton is well known. They will now have to weigh up whether he can save them this season.

As a long-term option, his credentials are obvious but Leicester do not have the luxury of time for a project right now. They need to stay up.Potter too will have to decide if he wants to jump straight back into management. He has spoken eloquently this season about the abuse he and his family has suffered during his time at Chelsea.Other options include Brentford boss Thomas Frank, although with the Bees chasing Europe, this would be a huge repetitional risk for him.

Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell are caretakers of Leicester City, following Brendan Rodgers departure. Credit: PA Images

Leicester face Villa on Tuesday night and if they can't get a result with caretakers Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell, a short term option could be needed.Rafa Benitez is available and Newcastle United fans will forever be thankful for how he kept them in the division not so long ago.But after Leicester watched 75-year-old Roy Hodgson rejuvenate Crystal Palace, at the expense of the Foxes on Saturday, an emotional return for Claudio Ranieri is unlikely.He is currently managing Cagliari, 31 years after his first spell in charge of the Italian club.