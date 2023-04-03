Police are searching for a man after a girl, 12, was sexually assaulted in a swimming pool in Leicester.

The incident happened at Leicester Leys Leisure Centre on Saturday 11 February, between 12.30pm and 1.00pm.

The girl was approached by a man who swam past her and pulled her bikini bottoms away from her body.

It is also believed that the man spoke to the victim’s friend, who was also at the pool, in a sexual manner.

The incident happened at Leicester Leys Leisure Centre. Credit: Google Maps

A CCTV image has been released of a man police want to identify in relation to the incident.

Detective Constable Thomas Radley of Leicestershire Police said: “As part of our enquiries, we would like to identify this man.

“I would like to ask anyone who knows who is – or the man himself – to get in touch.

“Also, if there's anyone who may have information about the incident but has not as yet spoken to police, please contact us.”