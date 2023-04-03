Two people have died in a house fire in Walsall.

Emergency services were called to a property in Croxdene Avenue, Bloxwich, at around 2.00am this morning (Monday 3 April).

West Midlands Ambulance Service said both occupants were in a critical condition when medics arrived.

A man and woman were both pronounced dead at the scene.

West Midlands Fire Service said six firefighters went into the burning building to tackle the flames.

An ambulance service spokeswoman said: “Upon arrival, crews discovered two patients, a man and a woman. The man was assessed and was in a critical condition. He received advanced life support from ambulance staff at the scene.“Unfortunately, it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene. The woman was in a critical condition. Sadly, it became apparent that nothing could be done to save her and she was confirmed deceased at the scene."

Fire investigators are now at the scene working to establish the cause.