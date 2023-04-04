A West Midlands children's hospice has received a donation of £200,000 from the sale of a Banksy artwork.

The painting, named 'Game Changer', was sold at auction in 2021 raising more than £16 million for NHS charities.

It features a boy playing with a doll dressed in an old fashioned nurse’s uniform complete with a red cross on her chest, a face mask and a cape - with super heroes Spiderman and Batman sat in a wastepaper bin.

The proceeds have now been distributed to a number of different projects including Acorns Children's Hospice in the West Midlands.

The charity says it has allocated £143,000 towards its Room to Grow Appeal, for a major refurbishment of its Black Country hospice in Walsall.

The hallway of Acorns Children's Hospice before and after Credit: Acorns Children's Hospice

The painting first appeared at Southampton General Hospital in May 2020, during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The picture was accompanied by a note which read: "Thanks for all you're doing. I hope this brightens the place up a bit, even if it's only black and white."

The painting fetched £16.7 million at auction in March 2021.

The artwork went on display to staff and patients on Level C of Southampton General Hospital in 2020 Credit: PA Images

Noel Cramer, Director of Supporter Engagement at Acorns, said: “Game Changer is a particularly powerful piece from an iconic artist, and one of the defining images of the pandemic.“We are so grateful to Southampton Hospitals Charity for this wonderful gift, an amount which brings us a step closer to the target of our fundraising appeal and supports the ongoing provision of our care right across the Black Country.

He added: “We love everything that this image represents. It’s a powerful reminder of the commitment and service provided by organisations up and down the country, both within the NHS and children’s hospices like Acorns.“It’s incredibly fitting that the amount will support our vital work, and the hundreds of local children and families that rely on our love, care and support.”