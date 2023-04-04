An angry villager has resorted to spray painting dog poo blue on his daily dog walks, in a bid to highlight the "growing problem".

The man says there's been an increasing amount of dog fouling in Stretton, Staffordshire, over the last few months.

He's now turned to spray painting the dog poo in blue, to show how much of a problem it's becoming, to help others avoid stepping in it and to remind other dog walkers to pick it up.

He said: "I have been walking my son's dogs for several years and there has been an increase over the last few months. I think the increase could be that more people bought dogs during lockdown."I have contacted the council numerous times and have been spray painting the poo to highlight the problem. It also helps to see so people can avoid it."There are just too many to count now. I know that those playing football in Hillfield Park are having to check the pitch before playing."

What's the penalty for dog fouling?

Anyone who fails to clear up after their dog can be issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice of up to £100.

If the case goes to court this could cost the owner or person in charge of the animal up to £1,000.

The council in charge of the area says it's aware of the dog fouling problem in Stretton and that it carries out regular patrols.

A spokesperson for East Staffordshire Borough Council said: “The council’s community and civil enforcement team is aware of the dog fouling in Stretton and would like to remind dog owners that failure to pick up after your dog can and will lead to a fixed penalty notice or even prosecution. The CCE team carry out regular patrols.”