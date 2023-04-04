Staff and players at Leicester City Football Club gathered for a ceremony today to honour the club's late chairman, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, on what would have been his 65th birthday.

A private ceremony was held inside the Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Memorial Garden this morning (Tuesday 4 April).

Khun Vichai's son and Foxes chairman, Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, attended the birthday ceremony, alongside Chief Executive Susan Whelan, first team coaches Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell, players, directors and senior staff.

Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha died aged 60 in a tragic helicopter crash at the King Power stadium in October 2018, alongside staff members Kaveporn Punpare and Nusara Suknamai, and pilots Eric Swaffer and Izabela Lechowicz.

He bought Leicester City in 2010 and oversaw the Foxes as they marched to the Premier League title in the 2015/16 season and is described as the "most influential figure in the Football Club’s 138-year history".

Leicester City Football Club said today: "Khun Vichai acared deeply for Leicester’s people, offering over £2million in personal donations to local causes, including children’s facilities at the city’s Royal Infirmary.

"Countless other instances of private assistance or financial donations only came to light after Khun Vichai’s passing, offering an insight into his affection for the communities of Leicestershire."

The club says Foxes fans will be invited to raise a toast to the Club’s former patriarch with free beer, water and cake being provided at King Power Stadium this evening.

Fans wishing to pay their respects at the Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Memorial Garden can do so within daylight hours, while the Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Statue can be accessed at all times in the north-west corner of the King Power Stadium site.