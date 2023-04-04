MP's from across the Midlands have paid tribute to Conservative former chancellor and MP for Blaby Lord Nigel Lawson, after he died aged 91.

Lord Lawson was first elected to Parliament as the Conservative MP for Blaby in Leicestershire in 1974, which he represented until 1992.

His predecessor, Alberto Costa MP for South Leicestershire, has been among those marking his death.

In a statement he said: "It was with great sadness that I was informed of the passing of one of Leicestershire’s most prominent modern day parliamentarians.

"He was my predecessor but one, and arguably Britain’s most influential post war Chancellor of the Exchequer."

Rishi Sunak says Nigel Lawson was an ‘inspiration’ to Tory politicians Credit: PA Images

He added: "On behalf of my Blaby and South Leicestershire constituents, may I take this opportunity to offer our sincere condolences to the family and close friends of the late Lord Lawson.

"May we thank God for the public service that he gave the good people of our wonderful part of Leicestershire and may he rest in peace."

Meanwhile, Conservative MP for Newark Robert Jenrick, described the former MP as having exceptional ability.

He said: "I'm saddened to hear of the death of Nigel Lawson. "A man of exceptional ability, an architect of the Thatcher revolution, he helped rescue Britain from socialism and build a dynamic, enterprise economy. A true Conservative hero."

Nigel Lawson, applauded by Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, at the end of his speech during the Conservative Party's Conference in 1988 Credit: PA Images

The former MP served as Margaret Thatcher’s chancellor from 1983 until his resignation in 1989, before sitting in the House of Lords as Baron Lawson of Blaby until his retirement in December.

MP for Bromsgrove Sajid Javid has also paid tribute. He said: "Very saddened to hear this.

"One of Britain’s greatest public servants, especially as Chancellor. Thinking of his family. May he RIP."

The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has also paid tribute.

He said: "One of the first things I did as Chancellor was hang a picture of Nigel Lawson above my desk.

"He was a transformational Chancellor and an inspiration to me and many others.

"My thoughts are with his family and friends at this time."

Having been editor of influential right-wing magazine The Spectator, Lord Lawson entered the Commons in 1974 as the representative for Blaby in Leicestershire and stayed there until 1992.

He was a key orchestrator of Mrs Thatcher's tax-cutting privatising regime.

Nigel Lawson leaves 11 Downing Street with his wife, Therese, and the famous battered briefcase to present his budget. Credit: PA Images

His resignation in 1989 after rows over Europe and economic policy marked the early stages of her downfall a year later.

He chaired the Vote Leave campaign ahead of the 2016 EU referendum but faced allegations of hypocrisy after applying for a French residency card.

He also faced criticism for being a denier of the climate crisis.

The late politician is the father of TV chef Nigella Lawson.