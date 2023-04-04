Fire investigators have revealed the cause of a fatal house fire in Bloxwich which killed a man and a woman, to be 'smoking-related'.

Emergency services were called to a property in Croxdene Avenue, Bloxwich, Walsall at around 2.00am yesterday (Monday 3 April).

West Midlands Ambulance Service said both occupants were in a critical condition when medics arrived.

A man and woman were both pronounced dead at the scene.

West Midlands Fire Service said six firefighters went into the burning building to tackle the flames.

West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service said: "Our fire investigators have completed their work at the scene of a house fire in Croxdene Avenue, Bloxwich, in which two people died.

"They believe the cause was smoking-related."A report will now be prepared for HM Coroner. Our thoughts remain with everyone affected by this tragic incident."