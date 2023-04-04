A woman, 24, has been arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill and false imprisonment after a 12-hour stand-off with police at a house in Leicester.

Officers were called to reports of a domestic incident on Tetuan Road, Newfoundpool, at around 4.00am this morning (Tuesday 4 April).

Officers in riot gear and police dogs were deployed to the scene, where the road was closed.

Police say another woman who was inside the property has been taken to a place of safety.

No-one was injured during the incident.

Officers entered the property this afternoon Credit: BPM MEDIA

East Midlands Ambulance Service and one crew from Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service were called to assist the police.

Leicestershire Police said that a woman inside the address was "making threats to another woman."Earlier today, a spokesperson for the force said: "Shortly before 4am today police were called to a report of a domestic incident in Tetuan Road. It was reported that a woman inside the address was making threats to another woman."Upon officers arriving, she refused to leave the address."The 24-year-old woman remains in custody.