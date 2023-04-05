Gardener calls Derbyshire police after finding 'human skeleton' in bush

Derbyshire police officers were left surprised after they were called to a garden where a resident thought they had found "human bones".

Officers visited a property in Long Eaton after a concerned member of the public called in to say they had found a skeleton in their bushes.

But they quickly realised it was a false alarm after it was discovered the "human bones" were in fact a Captain Hook and parrot plastic skeleton.

In a post on the Long Eaton SNT Facebook page, officers said: "Officers from Long Eaton SNT were called to a suspicious incident today following a report that human bones had been found.

"Thankfully our brave officer managed to get close enough to discover it was just a toy model of Captain Hook and his pet parrot.

"It's always better to be safe than sorry and report any suspicious incident."

Derbyshire Police issued a further statement on the incident.

The statement reads: "The force was called by a concerned member of the public who reported they had found what appeared to be a human skeleton in a bush in their garden.

"Due to the nature of what had been called into the force an officer attended the home where it was found that the skeleton was in fact a plastic toy pirate skeleton.

"The call was made in good faith and officers left the toy to be disposed of by the homeowner."