Nottingham Forest have 'ended speculation' that they're going to sack Head Coach Steve Cooper - confirming they're going to keep him on as long as results improve.

He's been a hugely popular figure at the club, ending their 23-year exile from the Premier League. He was even handed a contract extension until 2025 back in October.But since Tuesday night's 2-1 defeat at Leeds - their eighth Premier League game without a win - rumours have swirled about Cooper's future at the club.

Today, the club's owner Evangelos Marinakis, confirmed Cooper was staying on - though he said "r esults and performances must improve immediately."

Steve Cooper looks dejected during Tuesday's Premier League match at Elland Road against Leeds - Forest lost 2-1. Credit: PA Images

In a statement, Marinakis said: “No one denies that our Club is in a difficult position in the Premier League, but we wish to end the speculation and the false and disruptive reporting in the media to confirm that Steve Cooper remains our manager at Nottingham Forest.

“We have all been disappointed with recent performances and it is very clear that a lot of hard work needs to be done to address this urgently. Results and performances must improve immediately.

“Now is the time for everyone connected with our club, from us as owners, to the board, our supporters, backroom staff, coaches and players - to come together and fight to secure our status in the Premier League.

“There can be no time for distractions, rumours and speculation. There is only time for hard work, determination, a commitment from Steve and the players to getting the results we need and, of course, the continued magnificent support of the fans of Nottingham Forest.”Forest now sit just one place above the relegation zone.