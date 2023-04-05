Police are appealing for help to hunt a convict who has absconded from HMP Sudbury.

Lewis Pinches, 23, absconded from the open prison at 8.45pm on 3 April (Monday).

He was serving a six-year prison sentence after being convicted of robbery and causing grievous bodily harm at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

He is described as being 5ft 9ins tall, and of a slim build with brown/blonde hair and blue eyes.

Also known as Lewis Birch and Lewis Bridges, he has links to the Walsall, Brownhills and Blakenhall areas of the West Midlands as well as Porthcawl in South Wales.

The 23-year-old absconded from HMP Sudbury in Derbyshire. Credit: ITV News Central

He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, dark sweatshirt, dark jogging bottoms, black trainers and a baseball cap with a dark blue and grey pattern and a small logo on the back.

Derbyshire Police say members of the public should not approach him - they should instead contact the force quoting reference number 1190 of 3 April, online or on 101.

People can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111.