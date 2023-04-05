Twenty-one people have been convicted of ‘abhorrent and cruel’ sexual offences against young children in Walsall and Wolverhampton, that spanned almost a decade.

The abuse against seven children, who were 12-years-old or younger, came to light after concerns were raised following a hospital visit by one of the victims.

Thirteen of the defendants have been jailed, with sentences ranging from 28 months to life in prison.

Four defendants are still to be sentenced next month.

The case can only now be reported because a series of trials which began last year has ended, i n the biggest investigation of its kind in West Midland Police’s history.Reporting restrictions have been in place until the verdict of the third trial today (5 April) which saw the conviction of three defendants, who will be sentenced on 12 May.

One more defendant was found not guilty.

West Midlands Police say the offending came to light in 2017 and an operation - dubbed Operation Satchel - began.

A team of officers worked with Social Services firstly to safeguard the children and then carefully uncover what had happened to them.Officers conducted more than 70 suspect interviews as they sought to bring the offenders to justice, resulting in multiple charges against each defendant and sentences of up to life in prison.The first trial in January last year saw a verdict reached in May for nine defendants. And the second trial ran from September to January this year convicting a further nine defendants.Head of the investigation, Detective Chief Superintendent Paul Drover said: “This has been a challenging and complex investigation, and the biggest of its kind I have known for the force.“But at the heart of it has been seven children who suffered the most abhorrent and cruel abuse, not just physically but psychologically, leaving them in extreme trauma. Their welfare has been at the heart of this investigation and support for them will continue for many years to come. I commend their bravery in being able to tell us about their abuse.“I am grateful to everyone who worked so hard to get justice for them, and the jurors who had to listen to such a catalogue of depravity to reach their verdict.“We have improved the way we work in the Public Protection Unit over recent years putting victims at the heart of our investigations, and this case has given us valuable learning to keep improving.“I hope that this conviction shows that we are determined to bring offenders to justice and anyone who has suffered or is still suffering sexual abuse, should not be afraid to tell someone, either to police, a teacher, a doctor or anyone else they feel they can trust. We have specialist officers who are trained to help and we work with many partners and charities who can offer support.”

17 of the 21 convicts from Operation Satchel. Credit: West Midlands Police

'It will remain with us,' investigating officers speak about the long term effects of the police operation.

Senior Investigating Officer Joanne Floyd has spent six years working on this case. She said: “Our hearts go out to the victims. From a personal perspective I want to stress how difficult this journey has been and how much courage these young people have shown. It’s a particularly sad case and no-one has been left unaffected, whether directly involved or working as a professional.“It will remain with us.”Joanne Jakymec, Chief Crown Prosecutor said: “The offenders in this case perpetrated the most appalling catalogue of sexual abuse of the utmost gravity causing the victims physical harm and extreme psychological harm. With the exception of one of the offenders who admitted what they had done, none of the rest have shown the slightest remorse.”“The CPS and West Midlands Police worked very closely together for six years, painstakingly reviewing a huge amount of evidence and disclosure to ensure that the offenders were brought to justice in a series of three trials because of the sheer number of defendants.“We would like to thank all of the victims and the witnesses for their bravery in coming forward and giving evidence with support of the CPS and West Midlands Police. Without their support it would not have been possible for the prosecution team to convict this large network of child abusers.“We call for all incidents of child sexual abuse to be reported to the police and we will prosecute where there is sufficient evidence to do so and offer support for victims of this abuse.”

'The courage and bravery of these children...should be commended,' chair of the local safeguarding partnership praises young people for coming forward.

Sally Hodges, Independent chair of Walsall Safeguarding Partnership said: “The courage and bravery of these children and young people in coming forward should be commended and our collective thoughts are very much with them on their journey of rebuilding their lives.

These sad, and frankly horrific, events happened many years ago. Local agencies continue to support and care for several children and young people who were affected, and they have provided stability, care and safe homes which has helped the children build trust and be able to confide in professionals.“This investigation highlights what can be achieved when partner agencies work together. As a Safeguarding Partnership we always want to learn and develop and we will support all agencies to ensure that we continue to review and strengthen multi-agency arrangements. We are committed to protecting children and young people across the Borough.”

West Midlands Police say it was the biggest investigation of its kind in the force's history. Credit: ITV News Central

Trial 1:

• James Evans (DOB: 16.09.1984) - was found guilty of 20 child sexual abuse related offences and sentenced to life imprisonment with minimum term of 18 years. Indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) imposed. Indefinite Restraining Order imposed in respect of the victims. Notification requirement for life.

• Kirsty Webb (DOB: 28.01.1987) - was found guilty of 5 child sexual abuse related offences and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment. SHPO for 30 years. Indefinite Restraining Order imposed in respect of the victims. Notification requirement for life.

• Mark Smith (DOB: 18.04.1988) - was found guilty of 4 child sexual abuse related offences and sentenced to 19 years imprisonment with an extended licence period of 6 years (total of 25 years). SHPO for 30 years. Indefinite Restraining Order imposed in respect of the victims. Notification requirement for life.

• Pamela Howells (DOB: 22.12.1954) - was found guilty of 3 child sexual abuse related offences and sentenced to 7 years imprisonment. SHPO for 15 years. Indefinite Restraining Order imposed in respect of the victims. Notification requirement for life.

• Lee Webb (DOB: 28.04.1982) - was found guilty of 3 child sexual abuse related offences and sentenced to 6 years imprisonment. SHPO for 30 years. Indefinite Restraining Order imposed in respect of the victims. Notification requirement for life.

• Ann Marie Clare (DOB: 03.11.1979) - was found guilty of 4 child sexual abuse related offences and sentenced to 8 years imprisonment with an extended licence period of 3 years (total of 11 years). SHPO for 30 years. Indefinite Restraining Order imposed in respect of the victims. Notification requirement for life.

• Dean Webb (DOB: 14.03.1989) was found not fit to plead and the jury decided that he had committed the acts alleged. He was given a supervision order for 2 years. SHPO imposed for 40 years.

• Stephen Webb (DOB: 27.07.1957) was also found not fit to plead and the jury decided that he had committed the acts alleged. He was given an absolute discharge.

• Natasha Webb (DOB: 04.10.1985) gave evidence for the Crown in trials 1, 2 and 3. She is due to be sentenced at the conclusion of trial 3.

Trial 2:

• Tracey Baker (DOB: 28.07.1981) - was found guilty of 5 child sexual abuse related offences. Sentenced to 15 years in prison - extended licence by 12 months. SHPO (indefinite)

• David Baker (DOB: 17.04.1981) - was found guilty of 7 child sexual abuse related offences. Sentenced to 21 years concurrent (includes additional 12 month licence). SHPO (indefinite)

• Luke Baker (DOB: 04.06.2000) - was found guilty of 2 child sexual abuse related offences. Sentenced to 28 months (2 years 4 months) in prison based on offending as a youth. SHPO - 15 years.Restraining Order – indefinite,

• David Evans (DOB: 01.10.1950) - was found guilty of 2 child sexual abuse related offences. Sentenced to 3.5 years sentence. SHPO (indefinite)

• Jane Evans (DOB: 01.10.1951) - was found not fit to plead and the jury decided that she had committed the acts alleged. Received a 2-year Supervision Order. SHPO (indefinite)

• Philip Wellington (DOB: 27.03.1973) - was found guilty of 3 child sexual abuse related offences. Sentenced to 8 years, plus 12 months additional licence. SHPO – indefinite. Restraining Order – indefinite.

• Natalie Wellington (DOB: 29.09.1978) - was found guilty of 4 child sexual abuse related offences. Sentenced to 17 years sentence (includes additional 12 month licence). SHPO (indefinite). Restraining Order (indefinite)

• Jason Evans (DOB: 31.12.1997) - was found guilty of 3 child sexual abuse related offences. Sentenced to 2 years 6 months in prison based on offending as a youth. SHPO - 15 years.

• Ryan Evans (DOB: 10.09.1999) - was found guilty of 1 child sexual abuse related offence. Community Order for 3 years with supervision and sex offender work. Tagged curfew – 28 days. SHPO - 15 years

Trial 3:

• Matthew Evans (DOB: 01.03.1991) has been found guilty of conspiracy to cause or incite children under 13 to engage in penetrative sexual activity and rape of a child under 13.

• John Griffiths (DOB: 20.09.1956) has been found guilty of cause or incite children under 13 to engage in penetrative sexual activity and rape of a child under 13.

• Violet Griffiths (DOB: 27.06.1956) has been found guilty of cause or incite children under 13 to engage in penetrative sexual activity and of causing a child under 13 to engage in penetrative sexual activity.

• Tina Jones (DOB: 21.10.1960) has been found not guilty.