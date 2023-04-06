Play Brightcove video

ITV News Central correspondent Mark Gough went to Tamworth Castle to see what the repairs works would look like.

Half a million pounds of repair work has begun on Tamworth Castle to help restore its external circular curtain wall.

It's been 900 years since the Staffordshire site has had any touch-up and it'll be another six months when they're finished.

The Grade I-listed building was once home to Mercian kings before being taken over by the Norman conquerors.

It's thought the original building dates back to 1070 when French Norman Jukes occupied the grand building.

Then, in Tudor times the Ferris family put their stamp on the building, creating the Great Hall, making it grand enough for not one but three visits by James.

Vistors are able to go inside the castle during the works. Credit: ITV News Central

Speaking to ITV News Central, Castle Museum and Archive manager, Lara Rowe, said: "A popular misconception about castles is that they stand forever - they don't.

"The bit that's getting really extensive work is the curtain wall, which is the outside so that the circular wall really that goes around the top of the castle.

"It's 900 years old, so it's coming up needing a bit of TLC. We're looking at major restoration works, reappointing, replacing stone works, and making sure that it's secure for the next 900 years, hopefully.

"We're also going to be making some repairs to the inside of the wall and actually some of the internal areas as well."

From its Edwardian withdrawing room, decorative bedrooms and the Great Hall, visitors can still walk through the different ages at Tamworth Castle during restoration works.