Man arrested after double stabbing which left one man dead and another injured in Coventry

The incident took place on Upper Well Street in Coventry city centre Credit: Google Maps

A man in his 20s has died after being stabbed in a city centre in the early hours of this morning.

West Midlands Police were called to Upper Well Street in Coventry around 2:40am where they found a second victim with stab wounds to his hands.

He has been taken to hospital for treatment of his hands.

Police arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of murder and attempted murder shortly after they attended the scene.

Superintendent Ronan Tyrer said: "This is the tragic death of a young man and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this devastating time.

"We currently have a man in custody but we’re still in the very early stages of our investigation to establish exactly what happened and why."

A cordon and road diversions remain in place while police carry out enquiries.

