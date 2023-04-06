A double decker bus caught fire at Dudley bus station this afternoon (April 6).

West Midlands Fire Service were called to the scene around 3:15pm.

Transport for West Midlands said stands S, T, and U were closed for passengers while fire crews dealt with the incident.

The stands have since reopened.

Mobile phone footage captured by onlookers at the station showed fire crews surrounding the bus as smoke escapes from a broken window on the top deck.

Fire crews said the blaze was on the top deck of the bus, causing damage to multiple seats. No injuries were reported.

It is not yet known how the National Express West Midlands bus caught fire.

More to follow…