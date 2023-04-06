Two teenagers from Shrewsbury have been sentenced after admitting causing unnecessary harm to a hedgehog.

Telford Magistrates' Court heard the pair of 15-year-olds stabbed, jumped on, and dropped a slab on the wild animal.

The incident took place in the Rutlands Estate at around midnight on 7 August 2022, was filmed by an anonymous person and later disclosed to the RSPCA and West Mercia Police.

The pair have been given a nine month referral order and will attend meetings with the Youth Offending Team and carry out some reparation work.