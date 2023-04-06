Robert Goodwin had previously shared a jail cell with Thompson. Credit: West Midlands Police

A man who repeatedly stabbed his workmate and former cellmate to death just days after being released from prison, has been jailed for at least 22 years for his murder.

Robert Goodwin, 32, suddenly attacked Shane Thompson, also 32, at a house in Roundlea Road, Bartley Green in Birmingham on 4 December 2021.

The pair had previously shared a jail cell together and Thompson had helped Goodwin find work after his release.

It happened after the pair had gone to the home of Mr Thompson's girlfriend, after they'd worked as decorators and then gone to the pub.

After chasing Mr Thompson through the property and stabbing him to death, Goodwin then took his car, then crashed and abandoned it shortly afterwards.

Shane Thompson had helped Goodwin find work after being released from prison. Credit: West Midlands Police

Goodwin - who had only come out of prison days earlier - had met Mr Thompson while they shared a cell previously and stayed in contact.

By chance, later in the evening, an off-duty West Midlands Police constable found Goodwin in the Halesowen area, intoxicated and with superficial injuries claiming people were trying to stab him.

He was taken to hospital and was later identified as the prime suspect. He was arrested and taken into custody.

Goodwin, of no fixed address, was convicted of murder following a trial earlier this year and was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court to life imprisonment, to serve a minimum of 22 years.

Detective Inspector Jim Colclough, from our homicide unit, said: "This was a savage attack on Mr Thompson who had offered Goodwin the hand of friendship and got him work.

"We will probably never know exactly what led Goodwin to do what he did, but he will now rightly have his freedom taken away for a very long time. "We know this will never bring Mr Thompson back but we hope this sentence will provide some comfort to his family and friends."