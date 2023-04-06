Wolves forward Daniel Podence has been charged by the FA with allegedly spitting at Nottingham Forest midfielder Brennan Johnson, in last weekend’s heated 1-1 Premier League draw.

The alleged incident happened in the 90th minute after Podence’s equaliser cancelled out Johnson’s first-half goal for Forest.

Referee Chris Kavanagh took no action after a VAR check cleared Podence, but Johnson claimed in a post-match interview that “some sort of spit came towards my face”.

If found guilty, Podence would face a mandatory six-match suspension - a big blow to Wolves as they fight to stay out of the relegation zone.

Nottingham Forest assistant manager Alan Tait is shown a red card by referee Chris Kavanagh. Credit: PA Images

Wolves assistant Pablo Sanz and Forest's Alan Tate have also been charged after they were sent off after a touchline melee early in the second half.

Forest have also been accused of failing to control their players during the game, after players surrounded the match official during the 40th minute.

In a statement, the FA said: “Various charges have been raised following the Premier League fixture between Nottingham Forest and Wolves on Saturday 1 April.

“Nottingham Forest has been charged after its players surrounded the match official during the 40th minute.

Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson (left) and Keylor Navas (centre) taking to the referee Chris Kavanagh after he was shown a yellow card. Credit: PA Images

“It is alleged that the club failed to ensure its players conduced themselves in an orderly fashion and/or do not behave in a way which is improper.

“Both Nottingham Forest and Wolves’ assistant managers, Alan Tate and Pablo Sanz, have also been charged.

“It is alleged that their behaviour during the 52nd minute was improper and/or violent.

“Finally, Wolves’ Daniel Podence has been charged after the forward allegedly spat on an opposing player during the 90th minute.”

Forest, Tate, Sanz and Podence have until April 12 to respond to their respective charges.