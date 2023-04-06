Toby Burwell: Body found in search for missing teenager

The body of a missing 17-year-old boy from Rugby has been found in a quarry, police have confirmed.

Toby Burwell had not been seen since leaving his home in the Newbold area on February 20.

This evening (Thursday), West Mercia Police confirmed that specialist dive teams had recovered a body in Newbold Quarry, and said formal identification had taken place.

A spokesperson added: "Our thoughts remain with Toby’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time."

Specialist search officers, police divers, sonar and underwater drones have been used during the search operation of the quarry since Toby's disappearance.

Police say his death is not currently being treated as suspicious.