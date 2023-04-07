More than 30 bleed kits delivered to venues across Derbyshire

More than 30 life-saving emergency bleed control kits have been delivered to venues across Derbyshire.

The kits are designed to be used by members of the public to provide help before the arrival of emergency services.

One of the kits was recently delivered to the Old Hall Hotel in Hope.

Landlord Rick Ellison said: “You never know when accidents are going to happen. The Old Hall is next to a main road and there are incidents on occasion.

“There’s not many businesses that are open seven days a week and it also has to be somewhere that people feel they can just go in to.”

A bleed kit has been installed at the Old Hall hotel Credit: Derbyshire Police

Pc Lora Holdgate, one of Derbyshire Constabulary’s licensing officers, said: “I’m really pleased to have been to hand out these vital life-saving kits.

“I’m also grateful to Rick and all the other landlords in the area who have agreed to host the kits.

“In the event of an incident leading to a catastrophic bleed, every second is vital so these kits really could make all the difference to our communities.”

Where have the bleed kits been installed?

High Peak

The Wye Bridge House, Fairfield Road, Buxton

Santiago’s, George Street, Buxton

Connex, Eagle Parade, Buxton

Fairfield Club, St Peter’s Road, Buxton

Howard Arms, High Street East, Glossop

The Commercial, Manor Park Road, Glossop

Brook Tavern, Victoria Street, Glossop

The Grapes, High Street West, Glossop

REMS, Market Street, Chapel-En-Le-Frith

Blythe House Hospice, Eccles Fold, Chapel-En-Le-Frith

Chapel Memorial Park, Thornbrook Road, Chapel-En-Le-Frith

Whaley Bridge fire station, Beech Road, Whaley Bridge

Pride of the Peaks, Market Street, New Mills

Dove Holes Cricket Club, Hallsteads, Dove Holes

Hope Valley

Ye Olde Nags Head, Cross Street, Castleton

Old Hall Hotel, Market Place, Hope

Derbyshire Dales

Tipsy Toad, Bakewell Road, Matlock

Bulan, Dale Road, Matlock

Hurst Farm Social Club, Hurst Rise, Matlock

The Pointing Dog, Dale Road, Matlock

Barringtons, Station Road, Darley Dale

Bakewell Methodist Church, Matlock Street, Bakewell

Codel, Station Road, Bakewell

The Anchor Inn, Four Lanes End, Tideswell

Ashbourne Ex Servicemen’s Club, Market Place, Ashbourne

Bargain Booze, Compton Street, Ashbourn

Hope and Anchor, Market Place, Wirksworth

Rose Cottage, North Parade, Matlock Bath