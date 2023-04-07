More than 30 bleed kits delivered to venues across Derbyshire
More than 30 life-saving emergency bleed control kits have been delivered to venues across Derbyshire.
The kits are designed to be used by members of the public to provide help before the arrival of emergency services.
One of the kits was recently delivered to the Old Hall Hotel in Hope.
Landlord Rick Ellison said: “You never know when accidents are going to happen. The Old Hall is next to a main road and there are incidents on occasion.
“There’s not many businesses that are open seven days a week and it also has to be somewhere that people feel they can just go in to.”
Pc Lora Holdgate, one of Derbyshire Constabulary’s licensing officers, said: “I’m really pleased to have been to hand out these vital life-saving kits.
“I’m also grateful to Rick and all the other landlords in the area who have agreed to host the kits.
“In the event of an incident leading to a catastrophic bleed, every second is vital so these kits really could make all the difference to our communities.”
Where have the bleed kits been installed?
High Peak
The Wye Bridge House, Fairfield Road, Buxton
Santiago’s, George Street, Buxton
Connex, Eagle Parade, Buxton
Fairfield Club, St Peter’s Road, Buxton
Howard Arms, High Street East, Glossop
The Commercial, Manor Park Road, Glossop
Brook Tavern, Victoria Street, Glossop
The Grapes, High Street West, Glossop
REMS, Market Street, Chapel-En-Le-Frith
Blythe House Hospice, Eccles Fold, Chapel-En-Le-Frith
Chapel Memorial Park, Thornbrook Road, Chapel-En-Le-Frith
Whaley Bridge fire station, Beech Road, Whaley Bridge
Pride of the Peaks, Market Street, New Mills
Dove Holes Cricket Club, Hallsteads, Dove Holes
Hope Valley
Ye Olde Nags Head, Cross Street, Castleton
Old Hall Hotel, Market Place, Hope
Derbyshire Dales
Tipsy Toad, Bakewell Road, Matlock
Bulan, Dale Road, Matlock
Hurst Farm Social Club, Hurst Rise, Matlock
The Pointing Dog, Dale Road, Matlock
Barringtons, Station Road, Darley Dale
Bakewell Methodist Church, Matlock Street, Bakewell
Codel, Station Road, Bakewell
The Anchor Inn, Four Lanes End, Tideswell
Ashbourne Ex Servicemen’s Club, Market Place, Ashbourne
Bargain Booze, Compton Street, Ashbourn
Hope and Anchor, Market Place, Wirksworth
Rose Cottage, North Parade, Matlock Bath